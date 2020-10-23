Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

