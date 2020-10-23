AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

