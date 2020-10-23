Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE CARR opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

