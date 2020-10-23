Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

