Cowen Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $116.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

