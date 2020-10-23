Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells $590,820.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $590,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,615.74.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

