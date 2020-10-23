Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,830,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.6% during the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

MSFT stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.55 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

