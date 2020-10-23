Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

