Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $149.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.