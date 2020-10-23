Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,530 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

