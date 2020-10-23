Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

