Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $472,846,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 327,923 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 310,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,256 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

