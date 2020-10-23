Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

KMI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

