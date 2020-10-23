Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.73. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 210,878 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 346.75% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

