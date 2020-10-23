Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,820 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,472,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of LCII opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

