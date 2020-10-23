Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Marriott International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

MAR opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.