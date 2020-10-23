Barton Investment Management Sells 1,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

