Head-To-Head Survey: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67% AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35%

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 5.39 $570.60 million $5.18 21.72 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.43 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -5.94

Microchip Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microchip Technology and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 3 20 0 2.87 AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus target price of $117.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and aerospace and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and complex programmable logic devices. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

