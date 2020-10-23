VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $2.00. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 43,556 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

