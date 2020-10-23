Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.86. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,428 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadway Financial stock. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.55% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

