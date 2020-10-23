Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.34. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 578,119 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

