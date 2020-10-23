Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $28,918,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

