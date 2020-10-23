IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 6,435 Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of FWONK opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.