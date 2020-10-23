8,437 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.