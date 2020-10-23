IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley Securities lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

