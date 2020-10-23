IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 253.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of G opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

