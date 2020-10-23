IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

