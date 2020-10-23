Marcus Ryu Sells 14,708 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $2,462,838.39.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -315.09 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

