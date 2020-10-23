Alan J. Levy Sells 1,800 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00.

ISRG opened at $732.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $710.16 and its 200-day moving average is $621.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

