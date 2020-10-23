IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

