Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,489,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.48 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

