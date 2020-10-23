Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 436,889 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.