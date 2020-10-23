Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) versus Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Critical Contrast

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Franchise Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franchise Group and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Quarterhill.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50% Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Dividends

Franchise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quarterhill pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franchise Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franchise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Quarterhill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.94 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $77.40 million 3.02 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -8.21

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill.

Volatility and Risk

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Quarterhill on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.