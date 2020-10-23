Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,294 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

