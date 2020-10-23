Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,795 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS opened at $172.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

