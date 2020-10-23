Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,767,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $235.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

