Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPM opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

