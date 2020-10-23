Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.