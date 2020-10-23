Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Covetrus stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

