Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,774 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $130.46 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.