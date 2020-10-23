4,978 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

