Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

