Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 645 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

