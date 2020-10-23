Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Expedia Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 64,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

