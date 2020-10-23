Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 99,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,031.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 312.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 166,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 125,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

