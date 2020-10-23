Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 22 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $457.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.