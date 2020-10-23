Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,994,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 2,164,429 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

