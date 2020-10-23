Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 66 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $353.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average of $306.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.