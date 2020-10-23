Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 445 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

