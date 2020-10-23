Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 348.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $488.23 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

